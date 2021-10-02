GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Tops $16.00 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $16.00 million and $197,389.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

