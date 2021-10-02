GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $19.95 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. GameCredits has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $159,281.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00357483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,834,443 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

