Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.60 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $6,508.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,942,347 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

