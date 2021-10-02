Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.