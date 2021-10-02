Gas Market Cap Tops $90.03 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00018503 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $90.03 million and $18.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

