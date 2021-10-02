GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $43.28 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

