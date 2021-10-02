GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.38

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.38 and traded as low as C$52.70. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$54.56, with a volume of 47,566 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

