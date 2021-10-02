Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ GBNY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Generations Bancorp NY has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.
About Generations Bancorp NY
Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.