Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ GBNY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Generations Bancorp NY has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generations Bancorp NY by 12.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

