Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.63 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $210,589.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00006864 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

