GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Trading Down 9.6%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.