GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,078,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 308,630,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,421,156. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

