GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $45,886.67 and approximately $287.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100,675.25 or 2.09944637 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,594,347 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

