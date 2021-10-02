Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Global SPAC Partners stock remained flat at $$10.30 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.