Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $54.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

