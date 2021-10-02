Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GSMG remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Friday. 65,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,182. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

