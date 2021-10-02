GoChain (GO) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. GoChain has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,149,262,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,387,752 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

