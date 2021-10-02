Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $638,911.15 and approximately $127,908.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

