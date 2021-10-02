GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Reaches Market Cap of $455,381.78

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $455,381.78 and $1,690.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

