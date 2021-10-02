Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GDNSF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 118,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,900. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
