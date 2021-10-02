Goose Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $129,131.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $697,906.95 and approximately $129,131.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

