Graft Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $292,966.75 and $25,823.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

