GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,814 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

