Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.97. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 813,615 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$348.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

