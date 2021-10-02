GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

