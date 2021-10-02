Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $11.27 million and $627,410.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

