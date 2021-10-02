Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

