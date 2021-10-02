Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 209,600 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $19,605,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.