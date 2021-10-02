Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,479 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

