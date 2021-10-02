Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,479 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.
In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 114.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.
In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.