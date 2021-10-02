Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.