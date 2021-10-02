Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.