Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 591.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

