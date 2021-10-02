Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

