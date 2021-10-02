Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.