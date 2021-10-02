Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 22,014 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,355,000 after purchasing an additional 217,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

