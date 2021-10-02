Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 45,430 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of SLM worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.