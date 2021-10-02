Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

EPRT opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

