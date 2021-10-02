Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 142,848 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,848 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

