Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.41 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.