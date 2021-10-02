Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $12.84. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 16,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $310.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

