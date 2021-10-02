Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.76

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.76 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 129.28 ($1.69). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.73), with a volume of 2,524,430 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

