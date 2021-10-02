Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.98

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.98 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 134.80 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 4,420,597 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.98. The firm has a market cap of £725.58 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

