Grin Reaches Market Cap of $30.95 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $2.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.45 or 0.07152880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00356547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.25 or 0.01158885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.99 or 0.00536537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00447225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00293861 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,283,160 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.