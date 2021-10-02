GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

