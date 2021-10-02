Growth DeFi (GRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,830.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for $12.44 or 0.00026039 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $61,830.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,144 coins and its circulating supply is 434,127 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

