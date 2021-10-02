Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 2,048,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.