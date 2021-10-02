Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSHHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.