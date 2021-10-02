Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSHHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

