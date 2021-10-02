Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,071.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Gulden has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $36,071.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00354981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,654,477 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

