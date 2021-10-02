H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

HLUYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

