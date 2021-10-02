Hacken Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.61 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $37.87 million and $6.61 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,700,786 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

