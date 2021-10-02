Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $119,600.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.